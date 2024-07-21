'The way jungle raj is flourishing...': Prashant Kishor targets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over liquor ban

Political strategist Prashant Kishor recently launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by saying that the decision to implement a liquor ban was totally wrong as it has worsened the law and order situation in the state and established a state of "jungle raj." He said this while addressing the people under the banner of Jan Suraaj in Madhepura,

Kishor expressed serious concern about the growing disorder in Bihar, saying, "The way jungle raj is flourishing in Bihar and the morale of criminals is high, it is a matter of concern for all of us. Everyone needs to understand why the law and order situation in Bihar has deteriorated."

He pointed out that the law and order agencies in Bihar are being misused, with their primary focus now being on enforcing the liquor ban rather than maintaining public safety. Kishor argued, "These days the law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed. The basic purpose of law and order agencies is to implement the liquor ban and to hide it. People say that there was jungle raj of criminals under Lalu's rule, now there is jungle raj of officers under Nitish Kumar's rule."

Kishor further criticized the liquor ban, stating that it has significantly contributed to the deteriorating law and order in the state. He remarked, "It is the same Nitish Kumar who is credited for improving law and order. Today he has ruined everything by joining the liquor ban and the grand alliance. Actually, I believe that the law and order situation in Bihar has deteriorated due to the liquor ban."

He elaborated that the law and order situation in Bihar began to decline from 2017-18 and has not improved since. Kishor blamed the liquor ban for diverting administrative focus and resources, leading to neglect in other areas of governance. "When the liquor ban was implemented, more than half of the administration's time was spent on enforcing it. Now it is being used to order, hide, and earn. After this, he formed the Mahagathbandhan government. Now Nitish Kumar has nothing in his hands," Kishor said.

Kishor further said that Nitish Kumar's leadership has weakened, and he no longer has control over the government. "In today's situation, Nitish Kumar does not have the government in his hands," he asserted.