Prashant Kishor: 'Jan Suraaj gathering momentum among Bihar's Muslims'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign is gaining traction as a potent political alternative, particularly among Muslims in Bihar. He will soon turn his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign into a political party on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at Haj Bhawan in Patna, Kishor emphasised that his campaign is resonating strongly within the Muslim community. The event was attended by prominent Muslim intellectuals including former state minister Monazir Hasan and Jan Suraaj-supported MLC (member of legislative council) Afaque Ahmad.

Taking a swipe at the RJD, which gets the majority of Muslim votes, in the state, Kishor remarked without naming them directly, "Muslims should not continue to be the fuel for the lantern symbol (poll symbol of RJD) while others enjoy its light. They should cease being politically bonded labourers and instead collaborate with Hindus who believe in the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, voting for the future of their children."

Earlier, Kishor had announced plans for his party to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. In a move aimed at broadening representation, he had also said his intention to field at least 75 candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category under the Jan Suraaj platform.

Kishor has also announced that Jan Suraaj will give tickets to 40 women leaders in the upcoming elections, which he hopes to win. He mentioned that no party has ever had 30 women MLAs in the state assembly. He stressed the importance of finding capable female candidates across Bihar's districts.

"In Jan Suraaj, we believe that at least one female leader should contest the election in every district. It is our collective responsibility to identify women who can effectively contribute to society and represent their districts," he added.

In May this year, the ace political strategist declared that Jan Suraaj will comfortably win the Bihar assembly elections in 2025. "I am confidently saying that Jan Suraaj will win in Bihar in 2025," he said while speaking to India Today. He rejected the buzz that Tejashwi Yadav may become the next Chief Minister as Nitish Kumar's popularity has taken a hit.