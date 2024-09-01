'There is no powerhouse in cinema': Mammootty opens up on #MeToo row in Malayalam cinema

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has welcomed and supported the recommendations made in the Hema Committee report, but said there is no powerhouses in the Malayalam cinema. In a Facebook post, the veteran actor said it was time for all associations in the film industry to join hands and implement them. "On the complaints that have been raised now police investigation is progressing (sic)," Mammootty wrote.

The superstar also shared why he waited so long to share his views on the report's findings and said that the court should decide the punishment. He added that there are no powerhouses in cinema and that the industry must survive.

The Hema Committee report, whose contents were made public by the government on August 19 after years of delay, brought out cases of rampant sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry and also shed light on how those holding powerful positions in the industry continuously harassed female actors and technicians.

"The full version of the Justice Hema Committee report is before the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the punishments. There is no 'powerhouse' in cinema. Cinema is not an arena where such things can exist. The practical recommendations of the Hema Committee report must be enacted if there are legal hurdles. Ultimately, cinema must survive (sic)," Mammootty said.

The actor said that the organisation (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and its leadership should react first. "I believe that I should give my opinion as a member only after their responses, that is why I waited this long (sic)."

After the report came out, several female actors opened up on sexual abuses and discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. Cases have been registered against several big names in the industry, including actor Jayasurya and actor and politician Mukesh. Superstar Mohanlal also resigned from his position as the president of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the complete release of the Hema Committee Report. The NCW said the report points to some "serious issues" including "workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam film industry".

"In response to these concerns, the NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain. The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry," it said in a statement.

The Justice K Hema Committee report examined the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act. The report, based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals, reveals shocking details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of casting couches and poor working conditions.

The report states that harassment begins at the outset, with women being asked to make "adjustments" and "compromises" -- euphemisms for sexual favours -- to secure roles.

"According to women in cinema, harassment starts from the very inception. It is revealed from the statements of various witnesses who were examined before the committee that the production controller or whoever gives an offer for a role in the cinema first approaches the woman/girl or if it is the other way and a woman approaches any person in cinema seeking a chance in cinema, she is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise" to take her in cinema. "Compromise" and "adjustment" are two terms that are very familiar among women in the Malayalam film industry and by doing so, they are asked to make themselves available for sex on demand," the report said.

(With inputs from Piyush Mishra)