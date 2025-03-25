'They laughed at my pain': Kangana blasts Hansal Mehta for questioning her house demolition amid Kunal Kamra row

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on filmmaker Hansal Mehta after he appeared to downplay the 2020 demolition of her Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking whether her property was truly vandalised.

“They called me names like haramkhor, threatened me, served a notice late in the night to my watchman and next morning before courts could open bulldozers demolished the entire house,” Kangana wrote in a post on X. “High court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation.”

“It seems your insecurity and mediocrity has not only made you bitter and stupid but it had blinded you as well,” she added. “It’s not some third class series or atrocious films that you make, don’t try to sell your dumb lies and agendas here in the matters related to my ordeals, stay out of it.”

Kangana's post was a response to Hansal Mehta, who while reacting to a social media user wrote: “Was her house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts.”

Mehta's comment was prompted by a user pointing out his silence during the 2020 incident, when Kangana's property in Mumbai was partially demolished by BMC officials under the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. The demolition, which occurred shortly after her public spat with Shiv Sena leaders, was widely seen as political retaliation. The Bombay High Court later ruled the action illegal and said it “smacks of malice.”

Kangana’s comments come a day after Mumbai’s civic body visited Habitat Studio — the venue where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra had filmed a controversial show — following vandalism by Shiv Sena workers. The studio announced it would shut down temporarily, citing safety concerns and repeated targeting despite not endorsing artists’ views.

The studio in Khar in which Kamra filmed his show containing the controversial "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the basement in which it has been created were on Monday checked by the BMC. "The basement structure has not been not razed as yet. We have taken measurements of the basement where the studio has been set up. We razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel," an official said.

Earlier, the BMC official had said that they razed the structure of the basement, where the studio was created.

