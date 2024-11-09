'They told me...': CJI Chandrachud explains why his two sons didn't practice in SC till now

At a farewell event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud shared a personal story about his sons, Abhinav and Chintan Chandrachud, who are lawyers practicing in the Bombay High Court.

He mentioned that he often urges them to visit Delhi and argue cases in the Supreme Court so he can see them more often. However, both sons have declined, explaining that they don’t want to risk tarnishing either his reputation or their own by practicing in the Supreme Court while he serves as a judge there.

The Chief Justice said he was "truly blessed to have children who have that ethos".

"Now about my lovely children Abhinav and Chintan I keep telling them that I hardly get to see you..You please come to Delhi and argue your cases in Supreme Court so that I will get to see you once in a month at least..they told me dad we shall do it after you demit office. Why should we bring disrepute to your name and our name by coming here when you are a judge.. I am truly blessed to have children who have that ethos," CJI said.

While speaking about his daughters, he said,"To our little Priyanka and Mahi (two adopted daughters who are differently- abled) who have taught me that there is much more to life than what we read in dry pages of newspapers and our briefs. They have really shone light on what disability really means and how can one aspire to live a dignified life and your sense of intuition is as important or better than intuition of any individual."