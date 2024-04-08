'They wanted to form...': Here's why Prashant Kishor junked his plan to join Congress

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, in a candid interview with PTI, shed light on his experience with the Congress party's revival plan and offered insights into the broader political landscape in India. Speaking on various pertinent issues, Kishor provided a critical assessment of the Congress's approach, the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the BJP's familial politics.

Kishor revealed that the Congress proposed the formation of Empowered Action Group (EAG), a move he opposed. He mentioned that an EAG cannot effectively reform the party's constitutional body like the Congress Working Committee. Drawing an analogy, Kishor likened it to a personal assistant's office attempting to reform the functioning of the chairperson, highlighting the inherent impracticality of the proposal.

"How an EAG can reform its constitutional body like the Congress Working Committee, he said. It is like a PA's office working on a plan to reform the chairperson's functioning," he told PTI in an interview. Though the Congress did form an EAG, he noted, and asked if anyone knows what it has done.

Despite the formation of the EAG, Kishor questioned its efficacy, raising doubts about its tangible accomplishments. He underscored the Congress's struggle to adapt to contemporary political dynamics, expressing skepticism about its ability to regain prominence.

Contrary to speculation, Kishor dismissed the likelihood of the AAP overshadowing the Congress and replicating its Delhi model in other states. He attributed this to the AAP's lack of ideological and institutional grounding, which he views as a fundamental weakness.

Addressing the BJP's criticism of "parivarwaad" (family rule) within the Congress and regional parties, Kishor acknowledged the resonance of this issue among the electorate. He argued that the era where leadership based solely on surname conferred an advantage has passed, deeming it a liability in the current political landscape.

Citing examples like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor questioned the efficacy of dynastic leadership, highlighting instances where popular support failed to materialize into electoral victories. He challenged the narrative of dynastic succession, emphasizing the disparity between party acceptance and public perception of leadership.

While acknowledging the BJP's recent electoral successes, Kishor warned that the party would inevitably face pressure to accommodate family members of its leaders in positions of power. He cautioned against complacency, suggesting that the BJP would confront similar challenges related to dynasty politics in the future.