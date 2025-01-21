They will shut down Mohalla Clinics, stop free education in govt schools: Kejriwal on BJP’s second manifesto

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of fighting Delhi elections to only stop all the schemes that his party has given to the people of Delhi. His remarks come after former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur unveiled the second part of BJP’s Sankalp Patra, where they announced free education for the needy students, and financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams.

Related Articles

“In its two manifestos released, BJP has admitted and directly declared that they will shut down the Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and will stop free education being provided in the government schools of Delhi. I had already said that BJP is fighting the Delhi elections only and only to stop all the schemes being given to the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP chief said that BJP has acknowledged that they would stop free education, free treatment, and other schemes like free electricity, water and free bus travel for women. He urged the people of Delhi to not “press the wrong button”. “Otherwise these people will make living in Delhi difficult,” said Kejriwal.

जारी किए गए अपने दो संकल्प पत्रों में बीजेपी ने क़बूल किया है और सीधे ऐलान कर दिया है कि वे दिल्ली के मोहल्ला क्लिनिक बंद कर देंगे और दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में मिलने वाली फ्री शिक्षा बंद कर देंगे।



मैंने तो पहले ही कहा था कि बीजेपी दिल्ली का चुनाव केवल और केवल दिल्ली में… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2025

BJP announced free education for students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions, as well as financial assistance for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

The BJP proposed the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, promising Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for drivers. They said a similar board for domestic workers is also on the cards.

Thakur said that if the BJP is voted to power in Delhi, they will form an SIT to investigate the AAPgovernment’s irregularities and scams.

BJP national president JP Nadda had unveiled the first segment of the party's manifesto on January 17, promising to continue existing welfare schemes and introduces new initiatives, such as a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens aged 60 to 70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70. For women, the party announced the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme, which offers six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 to every pregnant woman.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.