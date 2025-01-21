‘They are like the golden deer…’: Arvind Kejriwal likens BJP to Ravana

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP was like the “golden deer”, which led to Sita’s captivity, drawing parallels between Ramayana and the ruling party’s election campaign. Kejriwal said that BJP leaders were living with the slum dwellers ahead of the election, and that they want to grab their land.

“I want to alert the residents of these slum areas…they (BJP) are now showing a lot of love for slum dwellers, they are going and staying in the slums too. They never lived there for the past 10 years but they have been living in the slums for the past month. They don’t love you…they love your votes. After the election, they will sell all your land if you press the wrong button. They are eyeing your land, which they will give away to Adani, Ambani and other big builders. Beware of them,” said Kejriwal during a rally.

He added: “Do you all go to watch Ram Lila? You all have heard the story of Lord Rama, he was exiled for 14 years. One day Lord Rama went to the forest to forage for food. Mata Sita was in the hut, and asked Laxman to protect her. In the meantime, Ravana came in the form of a golden deer. Mata Sita asked Laxman to get her the golden deer. Laxman said that Lord Rama had ordered him to protect her but she insisted. Laxman had no other way, so he followed her orders. Then Ravana transformed into his original self, and took Mata Sita captive. These BJP people are also like the golden deer, do not fall in their trap.”

#WATCH | Delhi: "I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange… pic.twitter.com/tknCh28vT5 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Kejriwal had earlier too told the people of Shakur Basti that the BJP plans to sell away their lands. He accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers, and said that they want their votes first and then their land.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Kejriwal was misleading the people of Shakur Basti, and said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has no such plans. “My advice to him is that he should stop lying on this subject with immediate effect. Otherwise, DDA will take action against them…” said Saxena, adding that the meeting Kejriwal is referring to was certainly held but they had discussed the change of land use for another area that had no slums.