‘PM should now say...’: Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi on ‘free ki revdi’ in BJP’s poll manifesto 

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP’s manifesto, which promised several ‘revdis’ ahead of the assembly elections in February.

“BJP promised several ‘revdis’, PM should now say he was wrong in asserting ‘free ki revdi’ not good for country,” Kejriwal said in his first reaction to the manifesto.

Related Articles

"BJP President JP Nadda has announced several 'rewaris' (freebies) in their manifesto. My question is — did he seek PM Modi's approval for this? Because PM Modi has more than 100 times criticised me for offering free services, calling it 'free ki rewari’ and now BJP’s national president earlier today promised (the people of delhi) to distribute ‘rewaris’ like I do."

VIDEO | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) reacted to BJP manifesto launch and questioned PM Modi on 'freebies'. Here's what he said:



"BJP President JP Nadda has announced several 'rewaris' (freebies) in their manifesto. My question is — did he seek… pic.twitter.com/Z3MqyEvDVe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 17 released the first part of its manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Senior BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda and BJP state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva were present at the occasion.

BJP’s Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and others were also present at the occasion. The first part of the manifesto, titled Sankalp Patra, focused on women voters and health-related initiatives, especially the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Other focal points were senior citizens and food distribution for poor people. Nadda said that the developmental schemes, currently operational in Delhi, will resume with more efficiency if the BJP comes to power in the national capital.

“We will eliminate all the scopes of corruption on which the ‘AAP-da’ party thrives,” the BJP national president said.

He also mentioned that in 2019, the party made 235 promises and around 95 percent of them of have been implemented. He said that the other parts of the saffron party's manifesto will be revealed soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that efforts are being made to bring in the culture of collecting votes by distributing ‘free revdi’ (sweets) in the country. The PM had warned people against the revdi culture under which votes are collected by promising freebies and said this could be ‘very dangerous’ for the development of the country.

Polling across all the 70 assembly seats is all set to take place on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.