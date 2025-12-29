Thick fog blankets Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet issue warnings

A thick blanket of fog brought Delhi to a near standstill early Monday, sharply reducing visibility across the capital and throwing flight operations off schedule at the city’s main airport, as weather authorities warned of very dense fog conditions.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for very dense fog on Monday, with temperatures expected to range between a maximum of 22°C and a minimum of 7°C. The worsening visibility came amid persistently poor air quality, compounding travel disruptions across the capital.

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, December 28, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Readings from the CPCB’s Sameer App showed that 19 monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality levels, with Anand Vihar reporting the highest AQI at 457, while the remaining stations remained in the ‘very poor’ range.

Delhi airport issues advisory

As visibility dropped, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, confirming that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III Instrument Landing System conditions, which allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility but can slow operations.

“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused,” the airport said.

Airlines warn of delays and cancellations

Airlines operating to and from Delhi also cautioned passengers as fog continued to affect schedules. IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating that Delhi and Hindon airports were shrouded in winter fog, with fluctuating visibility affecting flight operations.

The airline stated that operations could be slower than usual as weather conditions evolve, emphasising that safety remains its top priority. Passengers were advised to check their flight status online and utilise IndiGo’s rebooking or refund options if their travel plans were affected. The airline said airport teams were available to assist travellers and that services were expected to stabilise gradually once visibility improved, thanking passengers for their patience and understanding.

SpiceJet also warned that adverse weather conditions in Delhi could impact departures, arrivals and consequential flights. The airline urged passengers to regularly check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Air India said weather forecasts indicating dense fog and low visibility across parts of northern India, including Delhi, were likely to affect flight operations on Monday morning. The airline said it had taken proactive steps to minimise disruption and assured passengers that ground teams would provide assistance in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.

Late last night, SpiceJet had also issued a similar warning to passengers travelling from or via Delhi Airport.

