'Thiruvananthapuram denied development, jobs for last 15-20 years': Rajeev Chandrasekhar blasts Shashi Tharoor

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, said that the constituency has been deprived of any development or job creation for the past 15-20 years. He said that none of the MPs who represented the seat all these years, including sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, did anything for the people.

"Thiruvananthapuram has been denied development and jobs for the last 15-20 years. None of the two MPs (who represented the seat all these years) did anything for the people. The people here are craving for development, change and jobs. The youth want opportunities," Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI.

In another interaction, the Union minister said that he intends to implement a comprehensive plan targeting all sections of the society and area of Thiruvananathapuram if he gets elected. He said the plan deals with agriculturalists, the fishing community, the technology community, retirees, better city infrastructure and every element that is required to make Thiruvananthapuram a global city, a world-class city, a competitive city.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrasekhar is faced with a stiff challenge from Shashi Tharoor, who is seeking a third term as MP from the constituency. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran from the Lok Sabha seat, who won in 2005.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar on job creation

Chandrasekhar's manifesto for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency includes plans for a shipyard and a cruise terminal as well as setting up a semiconductor research centre and a Corot Electronics Product Manufacturing Unit within Village Secretariat Complexes (VSCs) to create employment opportunities for youngsters. He has also proposed to set up a digital marketing and designing centre for handloom in Balaramapuram to enhance employment for artisans and weavers.

Shashi Tharoor on job creation

The sitting MP of Thiruvananthapuram has been a vocal advocate for job creation. Tharoor has suggested enhancing skill development among the youth through vocational training, apprenticeships and upskilling initiatives. He has also suggested encouraging startups, simplifying regulatory processes and providing financial support to foster job creation. Furthermore, Tharoor has been big on reviving traditional industries in Thiruvananthapuram (handloom, handicrafts and cottage industries) to generate jobs.

Kerala Lok Sabha polls 2024

All 20 constituencies in the southern state will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.