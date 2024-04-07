'But the people know...': Shashi Tharoor challenges Chandrasekhar to hold debate on development

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, has issued a challenge to Rajeev Chandrasekhar for a debate on various crucial issues affecting the constituency. Tharoor took to X to extend this invitation, emphasizing the importance of discussing politics and development, as well as addressing key concerns such as price hikes, unemployment, corruption, communalism, and the BJP's political agenda.

In his post on X, Tharoor expressed readiness for a debate and highlighted the significance of engaging in discussions about the progress and development of Thiruvananthapuram. He emphasized the need to address pressing issues facing the constituency, including economic challenges and social concerns.

"Yes, I welcome a debate. But the people of Thiruvananthapuram are aware of who has been evading a debate till now. Let us debate politics and development," he wrote on X.

Tharoor also underscored the importance of highlighting the achievements and advancements made in Thiruvananthapuram over the past 15 years. He stressed the significance of focusing on visible progress and development initiatives that have positively impacted the region.

The call for a debate comes amidst growing political discourse and heightened public interest in addressing critical issues affecting Thiruvananthapuram.

Tharoor, who is running for the United Democratic Front (UDF), accused his opponent Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of trying to influence voters by offering bribes.

In response to the accusation, the BJP leader took legal action against Tharoor for defamation, criticizing his methods as "low-quality politics."