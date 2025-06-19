‘This aircraft had a clean history’: Tata's N Chandrasekaran says sorry for Air India crash, defends record

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran issued an apology following the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad last week that killed over 270 people, calling it “an extremely difficult situation” and expressing “deep regret” that it happened under a Tata-run airline.

In an interview to Times Now, Chandrasekaran said, “I have no words to express to console any of the families of those who died. All we can do is to be with the families at this time, grieve with them, and support them at this hour and beyond. I deeply regret that this accident happened in a Tata-run airline. And I feel very sorry.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The June 12 crash involved AI171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which plummeted into a medical college complex less than a minute after takeoff, killing 241 passengers and crew.

Pressed on the cause, Chandrasekaran declined to speculate, citing the ongoing Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau probe. “This particular aircraft had a clean history,” he said, noting both engines were recently serviced and the pilots were “exceptional” professionals with over 11,500 and 3,400 flying hours respectively.

“There are a lot of speculations—about human error, engines, maintenance—but we must wait for the black box and recorders to tell the story,” he added.

Addressing questions around regulatory scrutiny, Chandrasekaran confirmed that recent DGCA show-cause notices and fines did not involve the AI171 aircraft and emphasized that “if there was a safety issue, DGCA would not allow us to fly.”

Advertisement

Amid questions about maintenance links with Turkish Technic, he clarified that none of Air India’s 33 Dreamliners are serviced by the company. “Most are maintained by AIESL or SIA Engineering Company,” he said.

He also pushed back against criticism from former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel over Singapore Airlines' role, saying the airline has been a “great partner” and has actively assisted in implementing global safety and service standards.

On Boeing’s broader safety concerns, including recent whistleblower allegations, Chandrasekaran said Air India has found no red flags in its checks of the 787s, and is working with Boeing and GE at the highest levels to review all aircraft and engines.

As flight delays continue post-crash, he acknowledged the airline must improve passenger communication. “We’ve created a strategic communications team to address this,” he said.