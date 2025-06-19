'Painful but necessary': Air India to cut widebody international flights by 15% to stabilise ops

Air India has announced a temporary 15% reduction in international services on widebody aircraft, citing the need to stabilise operations following the tragic crash of flight AI171, which claimed 241 lives. The move comes amid ongoing safety inspections and external constraints, including regional tensions and airspace curfews.

The airline, still mourning the devastating loss of passengers, crew, and civilians at the crash site, reiterated its commitment to supporting the affected families. “At Air India, we consider the family members of the deceased as part of our larger family and stand in complete solidarity with all of them,” the carrier said in a statement.

Advertisement

In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Gujarat government, Air India and Tata Group volunteers have been assisting next of kin with logistics, hospital coordination, and the dignified return of mortal remains.

As investigations continue, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated enhanced safety inspections for the airline’s Boeing 787 fleet. Of the 33 aircraft, 26 have been cleared for service. Similar checks will now be extended to the Boeing 777 fleet as a precautionary measure.

Operational challenges have also been intensified by external disruptions, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night airspace curfews across Europe and East Asia, and the cautious approach adopted by Air India’s engineering and flight staff. These have led to 83 international flight cancellations over the past six days.

Advertisement

“In view of these compounded circumstances, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks,” the airline said. The cuts will take effect from now through 20 June and are expected to remain in place until at least mid-July. This measure, it said, will help bolster fleet availability and reduce unplanned disruptions.

Air India has pledged to inform affected passengers in advance, accommodate them on alternate flights where possible, and offer either no-cost rescheduling or full refunds.

Calling the decision a “painful but necessary” step, the airline stated: “With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident.”