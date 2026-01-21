'This can result in a serious mishap': Builder warned about perils of water pit 3 yrs before Noida techie's death

Amid the widespread outrage over the death of the 27-year-old techie in Noida, the builder of the under-construction project linked to the incident was arrested on Tuesday. Another developer formally warned the Noida Authority in 2022, nearly 3 years back, about the perilous conditions at the site.

As per the letter accessed by India Today, the builder raised concerns over the collapse of sewer and main drain lines, leading to sewage and stormwater accumulation in the plot's basement. “This can result in a serious mishap, and accidents may occur unknowingly if the sewer and drain lines are not restored immediately and the drain water from our plot is not pumped out,” the builder, Anchal Bohra, said.

Bohra also mentioned that continued waterlogging weakened the plot's boundary wall, causing portions of it to collapse. He added, "We have done the required barricading on our plot, but even at some points, the barricading is collapsing as the road is sinking owing to the soil/water pressure."

Source: India Today/Sreya Chatterjee

This, however, was not the first time a builder had flagged the issue. The drainage problem has persisted in Noida's Sector 150 for more than a decade.

In 2015, the Noida Authority proposed a head regulator to divert excess stormwater into the Hindon river to prevent flooding in low-lying areas. In February 2016, the Noida Authority released ₹13.5 lakh for survey and design work.

Repeated communication took place between departments between 2015 and 2023, highlighting the need to channelise rainwater from sectors that were developing rapidly. Before 2023, a regulator design with mechanical gates was prepared by a consultant and vetted by IIT Delhi.

Noida techie death case

Yuvraj Mehta died after his car plunged into an unguarded, water-filled pit in Sector 150, Greater Noida, amid fog and zero safety measures. Delayed rescue and administrative lapses triggered outrage over poor urban planning, neglected infrastructure, and inadequate emergency response.

In swift action amid public anger, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M following the tragic death of Yuvraj Mehra, a 27-year-old software engineer, in the early hours of Saturday after his car lost control due to lowered visibility and thick fog.

The Yogi government also constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADG (Meerut zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, with Meerut divisional commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and PWD chief engineer Ajay Verma. The panel has been tasked to submit its findings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days, promising a thorough probe into the lapses that led to the tragic incident.

ACP Hemant Upadhyay, Noida Police, defended the botched operation: “No one entered the water as rescuers were afraid that there could be more casualties if they went in without safety measures.” A family member lamented, “He called us, saying he was stuck—90 minutes was enough time if they had acted.”

An FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).