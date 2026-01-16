‘This is how the US chooses to assert, leverage over India…’: Brahma Chellaney on Washington’s arm-twisting

After the US sanctioned Iranian oil in 2019, India ended its energy relationship with Iran, which meant that that market went to China. However, Washington never penalised Beijing for defying the sanctions. Cut to now, when a similar scene is unfolding yet again.

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney drew parallels between the 2019 sanctions on Iranian oil, and the sanction exemption on Chabahar Port that is nearing its expiry in April. India that had invested in the port is now withdrawing from the port, a strategic counter to Pakistan’s Chinese-run Gwadar Port.

“This retreat is all the more striking given that in May 2024, India and Iran formally signed a 10-year agreement granting India the right to develop, equip and operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar. The contract, concluded between Indian Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), replaced earlier short-term arrangements and appeared to lock in India’s long-term strategic and commercial stake in the port. It provided India operational control over the general cargo and container terminal for a decade, with an option for renewal,” he said.

The US last year withdrew the Chabahar-specific sanctions that it had granted India in 2018. “The following month, Washington issued a temporary six-month waiver — not to protect India’s investment, but merely to allow New Delhi to wind down its operations by April 2026,” he said.

“This is how the US chooses to build, and assert, leverage over India,” said Chellaney.

Reports stated that India had transferred the $120 million it had committed to Iran for the development of the Chabahar Port. It was not unknown that the US would reimpose its sanctions on the port. A government source told The Economic Times that if the sanctions were reimposed the transfer of funds would have become difficult, which is why India transferred all the funds before the sanctions. India now has no liability and the Iranian government is free to do whatever they want with the money transferred.