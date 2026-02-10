'This is the status': Ex-Army Chief Naravane responds amid memoir row

Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday shared a post by Penguin Random House India, writing, "This is the status." He commented on a post by Penguin on Monday.

This is the status of the book. https://t.co/atLtwhJvl0 — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) February 10, 2026

Penguin Random House, publisher of Naravane's memoir, in a statement said it holds the sole publishing rights and that Four Stars of Destiny has not been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public in any form.

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"Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book — in print or digital form — have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India," the publisher said.

Penguin warned that any copies currently circulating, whether in whole or in part, would be considered copyright infringement and that legal action would follow.

"Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased," it said.

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"Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book. This statement is being issued to place the publisher’s position on record."

The Delhi Police have also registered an FIR after reports of an allegedly leaked copy appearing on social media.

Penguin issued a second clarification on Tuesday as the controversy grew. The publisher explained that “an announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same." A book is considered published only when it is formally released and made available for purchase across retail channels.

The statement was meant to clarify standard publishing practices and ensure transparency, the publisher said.

The issue became a flashpoint in Parliament when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed a purported copy of the book, causing repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha and leading to the suspension of eight MPs for the rest of the Budget session.

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The FIR was filed after reports that Gandhi had obtained an unpublished manuscript, which requires clearance from the Ministry of Defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that such clearance “does not exist.”

Penguin reiterated that the book is not yet published and remains committed to clarity and transparency in its publications. Until it is formally released and available for purchase, any circulating copies are unauthorised.