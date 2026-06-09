'This milestone is a testament to...': World leaders congratulate Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages from several world leaders as he is set to become India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, with leaders across continents praising his leadership, economic vision and role as a voice of the Global South.

On June 10, Modi will complete 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's elected tenure record by a day. Modi first took the oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, was re-elected in 2019, and secured a third consecutive term in 2024.

Advertisement

Must Watch: From PM-KISAN To Lakhpati Didi: How Modi's Schemes Changed Rural India

In a letter dated June 8, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the achievement reflected the faith Indian voters had repeatedly placed in Modi's leadership.

"This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," Dissanayake wrote.

The Sri Lankan President also pointed to India's economic and social transformation under Modi and said his vision had inspired people beyond India's borders, including in Sri Lanka.

Don't Miss: Expressways, Airports, Railways: The Story Of India's Infrastructure Revolution

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, in a personal video message, described Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership" and highlighted India's development achievements under his tenure.

Advertisement

"Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat," Marape said, while expressing his country's desire to further strengthen ties with India.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated Modi, saying that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters."

She highlighted Modi's rise from humble beginnings to leading a nation of 1.4 billion people across three consecutive terms and pointed to India's achievements in foreign policy, infrastructure, economic growth and socio-economic development.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the messages reflected international recognition of Modi's leadership and India's growing global profile.

While Modi has now become India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister in continuous office, Nehru remains the country's longest-serving Prime Minister overall.

Advertisement

Nehru served from August 15, 1947, until his death in May 1964, including the period before India's first general election in 1951-52.

The milestone comes nearly a year after Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term following the 2024 Lok Sabha election, further extending a tenure that has now entered its 13th year.

