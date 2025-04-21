'This speak-Kannada thing is getting out of hand': Army veteran slams attack on DRDO officer in Bengaluru

A serving Wing Commander with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has alleged he was physically assaulted in Bengaluru — an incident that has sparked outrage. In a video shared on Instagram, Wing Commander Aditya Bose claimed he was assaulted, and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, verbally abused while they were en route from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar to the airport on April 18.

Reacting to the post, Manik M. Jolly, a retired major, wrote on X: "This – speak Kannada – thing is really getting out of hands! A serving Wing Commander posted in DRDO, Bangalore was attacked viciously now. Soldiers serve across the nation doing their duties. It’s shameful that a state would treat them this way.”

According to Bose, a biker stopped their vehicle and began hurling abuse in Kannada. On spotting the DRDO sticker on their car, the verbal attacks escalated. When Bose stepped out to confront the man, he was allegedly struck on the forehead with a key, causing bleeding. Others nearby allegedly joined in — with one individual picking up a stone and hitting him on the head.

"A bike came from behind and stopped our car. The guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said ‘You DRDO people’... they also abused my wife. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood,” Bose said in the video, his face visibly covered in blood.

He said that despite being injured, he stayed at the scene demanding answers from bystanders. “God help us. God give me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow, if law and order don't help us, I will retaliate,” he warned emotionally from inside his car.

His wife drove him to the nearest police station, but Bose alleged that there was no meaningful response from the authorities. He expressed deep disappointment with the “ground reality in Karnataka”, and concern for his family’s safety.

In a follow-up video, posted hours later, Bose appeared with his head bandaged and reiterated that the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. near Gopalan Mall. He said his wife was in the driver’s seat when the biker approached, banged on his window, and broke it with a stone before striking him. Bose admitted to defending himself by hitting back.

He added that locals appeared to support the attacker during the scuffle, during which the man bit his finger. In the chaos, Bose said he lost his phone and keys — but insisted that his top priority now is the safety of his loved ones. The officer was on his way to catch a flight to Kolkata to admit his father for surgery when the incident occurred.

