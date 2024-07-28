'This success is even more special...': PM Modi lauds Manu Bhaker for creating history by winning Bronze at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised shooter Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" Modi posted on X.

Manu Bhaker broke India's 12-year drought for an Olympic shooting medal by clinching a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games, making her the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

India last won Olympic medals in shooting at the 2012 London Olympics, where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle shooter Gagan Narang each secured bronze medals.

After two Olympics without a medal, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker finally broke the drought by winning a bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji took the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh secured the gold, setting a Games record of 243.2.

In the 2021 Tokyo Games, Bhaker narrowly missed qualification by just two points due to a malfunction with her pistol.

On the opening day of the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the Women's 10m Air Pistol, securing her spot in the final. However, Rhythm Sangwan did not qualify, finishing in 15th place.