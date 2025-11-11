Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that those responsible for the Delhi blast will be brought to justice, saying agencies are working through the night to uncover the conspiracy behind the attack that killed nine people near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Bhutan to join the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king of the Himalayan nation Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Addressing an event in Bhutan, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the royal family of Bhutan, and for all those who believe in world peace. For centuries, India and Bhutan have shared a deep emotional and cultural bond. That is why it was my commitment - and India's - to be present on this significant occasion."

He then paused to acknowledge the tragedy that had struck the Indian capital. "But today, I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place last evening in Delhi has deeply pained everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today."

Modi said he had been monitoring the situation closely. "I was in constant touch through the night with all the agencies investigating this incident. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. Those behind it will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

The Prime Minister's remarks came less than 24 hours after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro station. The blast, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 vehicle at a traffic signal, killed nine people and gutted several nearby vehicles.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that "top investigating agencies were probing the blast with full intensity" and that they would go in-depth into the cause of the explosion.

Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama resident and a doctor, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car that was used in the explosion near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station, sources told news agency PTI. The first picture of the man driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort emerged in CCTV footage of the area. He allegedly had links to the terror module in Faridabad, where a huge cache of explosive material was seized, the sources said.

Preliminary findings by police suggest ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators may have been used in the blast near the Red Fort that killed at least nine people, police sources said. A police source said initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast to the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized.

Hours before the blast in Delhi, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives were seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module on Monday. The 2,900 kg of explosive material recovered in Faridabad includes ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur.

Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and some arms and ammunition were recovered, according to police. Police sources alleged Umar Mohammad was another doctor in the Faridabad module who had already been arrested. Umar Mohammad, who is a doctor by profession, was allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module, they said. A man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been arrested, is said to have given the Hyundai i20 car to Umar Mohammad.

(With inputs from PTI)