Threatened by fundamentalists, Bangladeshi teen crosses into India, apprehended by BSF

A 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh was arrested by the West Bengal Police after she was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly crossing the international border and entering India illegally in the Uttar Dinajpur district, officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The teenager, a resident of Panchagarh district in Bangladesh, claimed she fled her home after her family was allegedly threatened by fundamentalists for being devotees of ISKCON. "The girl has some relatives in Jalpaiguri district. We have got in touch with them. We are trying to find out what made her cross the border and come to this side and who helped her in doing so," said a police officer from Chopra police station.

The girl reportedly crossed the border on foot and was intercepted by the BSF near the Fatehpur Border outpost in Chopra block. One of her relatives in India stated over the phone, "They are devotees of ISKCON. Fundamentalists have threatened to kidnap her and murder the entire family. They were planning to send her here. She was about to come to India but we had no confirmation about the date."

The relative also mentioned that her father, a medical representative, has been unwell for a prolonged period.

The incident comes amid rising concerns about the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka on November 25. The arrest has triggered several incidents of violence and atrocities against the minority community.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radaramn Das expressed anguish over the situation and called for intervention by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "It is heartbreaking and deeply distressing to learn about a minor girl from Bangladesh who, in sheer desperation, tried to cross into India alone, only to be arrested by the BSF and thrown into juvenile custody," Das wrote in a post on X.

He further stated, "Her parents, both gravely ill, urged her to cross over to India because of the conditions in Bangladesh and their fear for her safety. They had no choice but to entrust their daughter’s life to the hope of finding refuge with their relatives in India."

Das urged the Indian government to act compassionately, stating, "How can we, as a nation, ignore such a plea for help? How can we turn away a vulnerable child seeking safety and love? I humbly and urgently request @HMOIndia to intervene with compassion and humanity, and allow this innocent girl to live with her relatives."

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her illegal entry and any assistance she may have received in crossing the border.