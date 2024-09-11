'Till BJP is there no one can mess with reservations': Amit Shah responds to Rahul Gandhi's reservation remark in US, calls him 'anti-national'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, accusing him of aligning with forces that seek to divide India. Shah also claimed that Gandhi and his party have developed a pattern of making statements that undermine national interests.

Shah's remarks come in the wake of Gandhi's recent tour of the United States, during which the Congress leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in a series of speeches.

Related Articles

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Whether it's backing the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation stance in Jammu and Kashmir or making disparaging remarks about India on foreign soil, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly posed a threat to national security and hurt the sentiments of the people."

The Home Minister further accused Gandhi of exposing the Congress party’s strategy of creating divisions along lines of regionalism, religion, and language.

During an interaction with students at Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi responded to a question about reservations by saying, “We will consider ending reservations when India becomes a fair society. Currently, India is far from fair.”

Citing inequality in the distribution of resources, Gandhi stated, “Tribals receive only 10 paise out of every ₹100; Dalits get ₹5, and OBCs fare similarly. The reality is that these communities lack proper representation.”

He also underscored the importance of conducting a caste census, calling the absence of representation for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—who constitute 90% of the population—the "elephant in the room."

In response to Gandhi's comments, Shah said, "By talking about the abolition of reservations, Rahul Gandhi has once again revealed the Congress party's true anti-reservation agenda. His remarks are a reflection of his inner thoughts, which have now come to light."

Shah firmly reiterated the BJP's stance, stating, "I want to assure Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is in power, reservations will remain untouchable, and no one will be allowed to compromise the nation's security."