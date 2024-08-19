TMC MP vs Kolkata Police: Sukhendu Sekhar Roy challenges summon in Calcutta HC

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging a notice sent to him by the police in connection with a social media post on the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Kolkata Police served the notice to the veteran politician on Sunday, asking him to appear before it at 4 PM.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Roy's lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice. The court said it will hear the petition on Tuesday.

In his post, the TMC MP demanded that the CBI must do a "custodial interrogation" of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandeep Ghosh in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

"If a student is not safe in her alma mater or workplace, and if a child is not safe at home, then where should we go? Are we living in a jungle? That is the moot question," Roy said while speaking to India Today.

"Whether I am an MP or not — I am a human being. That is my first and last introduction. I am questioning whoever is involved in this type of heinous crime. All of them must be brought to justice, and all of them must be hanged," he said.

The TMP MP also questioned the posting of Sandeep Ghosh at the Calcutta National Medical College. Ghosh had to resign after the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College. However, within hours, he was posted at the Calcutta National Medical College.

"The question of reinstatement does not arise. He should have been arrested on the very first day. Why has he not been arrested — that is the moot question," Roy said. "Because he is the administrative head of the RG Kar. Regardless of the government, it is the duty of the concerned authority. Whoever is the administrative head must be booked first."

Hours after his remarks and a tweet, the Kolkata Police sent him a notice, asking him to appear before it.