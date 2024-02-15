TMC's Mimi Chakraborty resigns as MP over local leadership

Actor and Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty has resigned from the post of MP, expressing unhappiness over local party leadership in her constituency, India Today reported on Thursday. Mimi Chakraborty, who won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, handed over her resignation to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. However, this would not count as her formal resignation as she has not sent her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mimi said she spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues she had. "I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete the further process after whatever she says."

According to NDTV, Mimi said she had a dream for Jadavpur, but she faced a lot of hurdles. "It is very easy to malign a person when he or she comes from a film background, saying that he or she does not work. I don't understand the nitty-gritty of politics. When I reached out to people, I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people or maybe some of them," the actor added.

In the 2019 general election, the actor defeated BJP's Anupam Hazra and CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from Indrajit Kundu)