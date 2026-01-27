DCB Bank shares hit 52-week high after Q3 earnings

Shares of DCB Bank Ltd surged 8.43 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a 52-week high of Rs 198 after the private lender announced its financial results for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26).

The Mumbai-based bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 185 crore for Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 151 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During the quarter, advances grew 18 per cent YoY, while deposits rose 20 per cent from a year ago.

Asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 2.72 per cent as of December 31, 2025, and Net NPA (NNPA) at 1.10 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 75.35 per cent, while PCR excluding gold loan NPAs was at 76.06 per cent.

The bank's capital position remained strong, with the capital adequacy ratio at 15.84 per cent as of December 31, 2025. Tier I capital was at 13.45 per cent and Tier II capital at 2.39 per cent, in line with Basel III norms.

Commenting on the results, Praveen Kutty, Managing Director & CEO of DCB Bank, said, "The growth momentum in both advances and deposits continues to be robust. As indicated in the last quarter, the NIM continues its upward trend in this quarter as well. Fee income momentum continues to remain strong. Credit costs remain benign with slippages reducing and GNPA & NNPA at their three-year lows. The Bank has registered the highest ever quarterly PAT, despite taking a one-time impact of Rs. 26.87 crore on account of the 'New Labour Codes'."