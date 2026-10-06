'To bring an end to the ongoing conflicts': MEA condemns Black Sea attack, confirms all 3 Indian crew members are safe

The MEA expressed grave concern over attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers, saying that targeting traffic in international waterways was severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people worldwide.

“We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” the Ministry said.

The MEA also recalled that India and Liberia launched a 25-nation “Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers” during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2026. The initiative seeks to protect merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

Statement on the attack on MV Royad Mammadov ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/3YJa6zd5ld https://t.co/OBBQS2LOj0 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 6, 2026

Three Indian nationals safe

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The Indian Embassy in Romania had confirmed on Monday that all three Indian nationals among the crew of MV Royad Mammadov were safe.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, “All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and well-being of the Indian crew members.”

Update from our Embassy. — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2026

“Amb. Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support,” the Embassy added.

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Embassy in touch with authorities

Earlier, the Embassy said it was in close contact with relevant authorities to ascertain details about the safety and welfare of Indian nationals aboard the vessel.

“We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals), while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members. Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals,” the Embassy said on X.