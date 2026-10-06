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GST Council likely to consider institutional reforms for officers’ committees. Read about the changes

GST Council likely to consider institutional reforms for officers’ committees. Read about the changes

Proposal for a three-tier structure of the Secretariat, the implementation committee, and a single standing committee of officers

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 6:47 PM IST
GST Council likely to consider institutional reforms for officers’ committees. Read about the changesThe implementation committee would remain the deciding body at the top and take up matters referred to it by the Secretariat.

Nine years after the goods and services tax was launched in 2017, the GST Council is expected to consider reforms in the officers’ committees that prepare proposals with the fitment committee likely to be wound up.

According to sources, the various committees and sectoral groups may now be consolidated into a three-tier structure comprising the Secretariat, the implementation committee, and a single standing committee of officers.

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The implementation committee would remain the deciding body at the top and take up matters referred to it by the Secretariat. It would send important issues to the Secretary, the Union Finance Minister or the GST Council and would also continue to handle technology-related grievances, source said.

Meanwhile, the new standing committee will do the technical work, examine proposals to amend laws, rules, notifications, and forms, and prepare proposals for the GST Council.

The composition of the new standing committee would ensure that every state would also have a voice whether or not it is a part of it. Membership would be drawn based on each state's relative size in the system and will rotate every two years. Further, no state would hold a permanent seat, and the agenda would be shared with every state, whether or not it is part of the committee.

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The proposed structure would rationalise the current three-tier structure of the GST Council, which consists of the Secretariat, an implementation committee, eight standing committees and 18 sectoral groups.

While the institutional reforms come in the backdrop of GST now becoming a more stable tax system without the initial teething pains, trade and industry is also likely to benefit from the simpler structure. “Representations will travel a shorter and more visible route and will not be sent to several committees whose remits overlap,” noted the source. Under the proposed structure, a representation would go to the standing committee, which would examine and prepare it for a decision by the GST Council.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 6:47 PM IST
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