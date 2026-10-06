RBI repo rate hike: What happens to your home loan EMI and FD returns if rates rise 25 bps?

Home loan EMI could rise by ₹817

For home loan borrowers, the immediate impact of a repo rate increase would depend on the lender and the benchmark to which the loan is linked.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, said the impact would be “measured rather than disruptive” for borrowers. He estimates that on a ₹50 lakh home loan at 7.5% for 25 years, the EMI of about ₹36,950 could rise by roughly ₹817 a month following a 25-bps increase.

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This would take the EMI to around ₹37,766, assuming the entire rate increase is passed on to the borrower and the tenure remains unchanged.

Over the full 25-year tenure, the additional interest outgo could be around ₹2.45 lakh. Borrowers with repo-linked loans could see their rates reset within a few months. Shetty advised borrowers to consider a modest EMI increase or partial prepayments to reduce the overall interest burden.

MUST READ: 25 bps RBI repo rate hike could add ₹2.45 lakh to home loan interest over 25 years; here's the calculation

Home loan calculation: impact of a 25 bps repo rate hike

Illustration: ₹50 lakh loan | 25-year tenure | Rate rises from 7.50% to 7.75%

Particulars Before hike After 25 bps hike Impact Home loan amount ₹50 lakh ₹50 lakh — Interest rate 7.50% 7.75% +0.25 percentage point Loan tenure 25 years 25 years — Monthly EMI ₹36,950 ₹37,766 +₹817 Total amount repaid ₹1.11 crore ₹1.13 crore +₹2.45 lakh Total interest payable ₹60.85 lakh ₹63.30 lakh +₹2.45 lakh

Calculation assumes: the full 25-bps rate increase is passed on to the borrower, the loan tenure remains unchanged at 25 years, and the rate stays constant thereafter.

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What happens to existing FDs?

The impact on fixed deposits is different.

If the RBI raises the repo rate, banks could gradually increase rates on new FDs and deposits being renewed. However, an existing fixed deposit will continue to earn the rate at which it was booked until maturity.

For example, a ₹10 lakh FD booked after a 25-bps rate increase could potentially earn around ₹2,500 more in annual interest, before tax, if the bank passes on the full increase.

This means FD investors whose deposits are nearing maturity could benefit from waiting for higher rates, although the actual rates offered will depend on individual banks and deposit tenures.

ALSO READ: Small finance vs private vs PSU banks: The October 2026 senior FD rate gap explained ahead of RBI rate meet

FD calculation: impact of a 25 bps rate increase

Illustration: ₹10 lakh FD | 1 year | Rate rises by 0.25 percentage point

Particulars Before hike After 25 bps hike Impact Deposit amount ₹10 lakh ₹10 lakh — FD interest rate 7.00% 7.25% +0.25 percentage point Interest earned in 1 year* ₹70,000 ₹72,500 +₹2,500 Maturity amount* ₹10.70 lakh ₹10.725 lakh +₹2,500

*Illustrative simple-interest calculation for a one-year FD, before tax. Actual interest and maturity value depend on the bank's compounding frequency and specific FD terms.

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Small finance banks currently offer higher rates

Rates already vary significantly across banks. For 1–2-year deposits below ₹1 crore, data compiled by BankBazaar showed rates of 6.60% at Bank of Baroda, 7% at Yes Bank and up to 8.10% at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank as of October 2.

Bank category Highest rate in comparison Public-sector banks 6.60% Private banks 7.00% Small finance banks 8.10%

For investors, a rate hike could therefore signal the beginning of a more attractive FD environment, particularly for those using an FD ladder and renewing deposits at different times.

However, the RBI could also keep the repo rate unchanged. The final decision on October 7 will determine whether borrowers face higher EMIs and savers get a potential boost from rising deposit rates.

DO READ: RBI repo rate: Crisil says India Inc can absorb 50-bps rate hike as corporate balance sheets remain strong