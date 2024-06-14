'Today I am very happy to meet...': BJP's K. Annamalai and Tamilisai post photo of 'Unity' amid rumours of rift

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan shared a picture together on their X handles on Friday. This move seemed to be an effort to dismiss rumors of discontent between them following the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, I am very happy to have met one of the senior BJP leaders, elder sister Tamilisai, who had served exceedingly well as BJP state president, at her residence," Annamalai said on X, along with a picture of him with Tamilisai.

In his post, Annamalai praised Tamilisai for her dedication and political experience.

"After assuring that the lotus symbol will certainly bloom in Tamil Nadu, and having worked very hard towards that end, sister Tamilisai is continuing to provide her political experience, her ideas towards the development of the party," he said.

"Happy to meet Tamil Nadu BJP State President Anbuthambi Mr. Annamalai." Tamilisai later retweeted the post.

This post on X comes just days after a viral video showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah scolding Tamilisai during Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony. Soundararajan later clarified that Shah was asking her about post-poll challenges.

“As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time, with utmost concern he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring,” she said adding that her post was to correct “all unwarranted speculations” around the interaction.

However, many social media users speculated that Shah was reprimanding the former Telangana governor over infighting in the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit.

Previously, Tamilisai, who lost from Chennai South, suggested that the BJP would have performed better if it had allied with its former partner AIADMK. She also questioned why the party appointed individuals with "criminal history" to key positions.

These remarks angered supporters of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai, who criticized Tamilisai on social media.