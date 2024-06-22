Tomato hits Rs 100/kg mark in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Maharashtra as heatwaves dry up supply

The sweltering heatwaves across the country not only impacted the health of people adversely but is now threatening to burn the pockets as people struggle to fill their plates.

Price of tomatoes have hit the century mark as supplies have been hit by the heatwave conditions. Tomatoes are now retailing at Rs 90-100/kg in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to media reports.

In Mumbai, the price is hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kg. Tomatoes, which were previously sold at Rs 35 per kg, have now jumped to Rs 80 per kg, with predictions of hitting Rs 100 soon in Kasaragod.

Tomato prices in Hyderabad are inching towards Rs 100 per kg due to extensive heat and less rainfall across various districts in Telangana. Currently, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80-90 per kg.

The Kolar Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia’s second-largest tomato market received close to 9,129 quintals of tomatoes on June 18, which is nearly 2,000 quintals less compared to last year.

In Kerala too, price of vegetables has soared in the last few days. Vendors have attributed the rising prices of vegetables to the extreme summer and untimely rains in Tamil Nadu, the major vegetable supplier to Kerala.

According to a CNBCTV18 report, the excessive heat reduced tomato production in Junnar region of Maharashtra this year. The usual summer crop tomato production (sowed in March-April and harvested in June) is 2,000 cartons per acre has declined to just 500-600 cartons per acre this time.

Other tomato-producing regions of Maharashtra are also reporting similar situation.

The resultant shortage has led to steep jump in prices. Retail prices in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have soared to Rs 90-100/kg, while it is selling for Rs 90-95/kg on online portals.

Excessive heat has increased prices of other vegetables such as potatoes, onions, and green leafy vegetables.

Vegetable prices rise every year during the monsoon months due to the impact of rainfall, which affects the harvesting process and also increases vegetable wastage. However, this year, the key reason behind the price hike is excessive summer heat.

The situation is unlikely to improve soon, as the delayed monsoon is expected to affect tomato plantation.

(With inputs from PTI)