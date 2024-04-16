Top US intel official lauds India for modernising its military amid China threat

A top US intelligence official has lauded India for modernizing its military to compete with China and reducing its dependency on Russian origin-equipment. Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said that New Delhi demonstrated a greater willingness to counter PRC (People's Republic of China) activity throughout the Indo-Pacific region - a new battleground for the major powers as Beijing is asserting its dominance.

Related Articles

"In 2023, India took steps to modernise its military to compete with China and reduce its dependency on Russian-origin equipment," Kruse told members of the House Armed Services Committee — the subcommittee on intelligence and special operations during a Congressional hearing on defence intelligence countering China.

"India conducted sea trials for its first domestically produced aircraft carrier and also has negotiated with several Western countries on the transfer of key defense technologies," he said, adding that New Delhi has advanced partnerships in the Indo-Pacific with regional South China Sea claimants, such as the Philippines, through training and defence sales and deepened cooperation with the US, Australia, France and Japan.

In 2024, the top official said, New Delhi probably will focus on securing its national parliamentary elections, maintaining economic growth, and building on its 'Make in India' initiative as part of its military modernisation effort -- which he said is aimed at countering Beijing.

India and China have been locked in a decades-old border dispute in Eastern Ladakh. The bilateral relations between both countries took a hit following a violent clash in Galwan that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least five PLA soldiers in 2020. Since then, multiple rounds of talks have been held between army commanders from both countries to resolve disputes at multiple friction points. They have yet to resolve disputes about the two remaining standoff locations.

Both sides maintain approximately 50,000-60,000 troops in the area and continue to improve their military infrastructure near the border, Kruse told the lawmakers. "India has maintained its neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia remains India's most substantial defence partner and New Delhi continues to acquire weapons from Moscow, such as the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, despite New Delhi's desire to diversify its defence acquisition partnerships," Kruse said.

On Pakistan, Kruse told lawmakers that Islamabad and New Delhi have maintained an uneasy ceasefire along the shared Line of Control since February 2021. He said Pakistan has sustained its nuclear modernisation efforts despite its economic turmoil. "Terrorist violence against Pakistani security forces and civilians also rose last year."

Pakistan's contentious relationship with India continues to drive its defence policy, Kruse said. However, cross-border violence between the countries has decreased since their February 2021 recommitment to a ceasefire, he said. “Islamabad is modernising its nuclear arsenal and improving the security of its nuclear materials and nuclear C2. In October, Pakistan successfully tested its Ababeel medium-range ballistic missile,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)