Indian Army strengthens border security with 6 Boeing Apache helicopters in Jodhpur

India is preparing to enhance its defense capabilities along the Pakistan border in western Rajasthan with the deployment of six Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters from American aircraft manufacturer, Boeing. The helicopters, to be delivered to Jodhpur on Friday, will join the ranks of a new squadron in the Army Aviation Corp.



As part of a previous agreement, Boeing delivered 22 Apache AH-64Es to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2020. Operating these advanced combat helicopters, equipped with a sophisticated night vision system and missiles with a strike rate of 138 targets per minute, positions India amongst a select group of nations with such capabilities.

"The IAF currently operates 22 AH-64Es, while the Army Aviation Corps has ordered an additional six," ET quoted a defense spokesperson, reiterating that this acquisition enhances India's air power alongside nations like the Netherlands, Egypt, Greece, Israel, and South Korea that also operate these aircraft.

The new squadron, to be inducted on March 15, will be stationed in Jodhpur, playing a pivotal role in thwarting any potential threats from the Pakistani military.



Globally recognized as the world's most advanced combat helicopter, the Apache AH-64E is fitted with a state-of-the-art night vision system and equipped with missiles capable of striking 138 targets in a minute.

Clocked at a maximum speed of 280 km/h, it's a potent asset in any aerial conflict scenario.

The Apache AH-64E is armed with AGM 114 Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles to neutralize aerial threats, and Hydra-70 unguided missiles intended for ground-based targets. These provide an effective response to both ground and aerial threats, with the Hellfire missiles particularly designed to neutralize armored vehicles like tanks and BMPs.