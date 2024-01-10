Traffic jam near Goa border helped police catch Bengaluru CEO who killed her 4-year-old son: Report

An accident that caused a massive traffic jam near the border of Goa helped the police arrest Bengaluru woman Suchana Seth who killed her four-year-old son, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Seth allegedly killed her son at an apartment in North Goa's Candolim and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi.

"When she was fleeing Goa, she was stuck at Chorla Ghat due to an accident for four hours," police sources told NDTV. They said that this was a blessing in disguise because if she had reached Bengaluru, it would have been difficult to get the body of the child. Chorla Ghat is located at the intersection of the borders of Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The Goa Police arrested Seth, 39, from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night. She was brought to Goa on Tuesday afternoon, following which she was presented before a court. The court sent her to six days of police custody.

Seth, a native of West Bengal who settled in Bengaluru, had checked into a service apartment in Candolim-north Goa on Sunday morning with her son and left for Bengaluru on Monday early morning after committing the crime in the room, the police said. After she left, housekeeping staff went to clean the apartment and noticed some bloodstains.

The hotel staff informed the police, who tried to contact the cab driver, who was hired by the hotel on her request to proceed to Bengaluru.

"When we asked the woman about her son, she said that he is in Margao (in South Goa) at a friend's house and would stay there for some days. But when we verified the address, it was found to be fake. Then we told the cab driver to take her to the nearest police station. Thus she was nabbed," Police said.

India Today on Tuesday reported that Seth, after killing her son, attempted suicide by slitting her left wrist. The police said she changed her mind and left for Bengaluru with her son's body stuffed in a bag in a tourist cab that cost her Rs 30,000.

On Wednesday, the Goa Police said Seth had denied that she had killed her son.