'Trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal': India slams Epstein email reference to PM Modi

India rejected a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recently released investigative files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling it “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal” that merit “the utmost contempt.”

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp response following the release of documents by US authorities. "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the prime minister and his visit to Israel," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement on January 31.

"Beyond the fact of the prime minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," he added.

The government’s clarification came hours after Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on social media that it was a “national shame” for Epstein to have mentioned the Indian Prime Minister in an email. Khera also demanded a formal clarification from the government.

The US Justice Department on January 30 made public 3.5 million pages of documents and 2,000 videos related to Epstein, in line with a law passed by the US Congress mandating disclosure of material related to his crimes and network.

What are the Epstein files?

The “Epstein files” refer to a vast trove of material related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking involving minors. He died in custody under controversial circumstances.

The newly released documents include internal emails, memos, and videos that emerged from years of investigations into Epstein’s criminal activities and associations with powerful figures worldwide.

The disclosures, mandated by US legislation passed in 2023, are intended to shed light on Epstein’s global influence network and the failure of institutions to hold him accountable for years. Many emails reportedly reflect Epstein’s personal speculations or efforts to name-drop influential individuals.

US officials have cautioned that the appearance of a name in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing or association with Epstein’s criminal activities.