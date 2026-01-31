Epstein Files: Bill Gates got STD from 'Russian girls', asked antibiotics for ex-wife Melinda

The US Department of Justice has released new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including previously unseen photographs and emails mentioning Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Among the contents are draft messages from 2013, attributed to Epstein and referencing Gates’s adviser, with unsubstantiated accusations against Gates.

The Justice Department has clarified that the presence of individuals in these files does not imply wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

According to the documents, the emails accuse Gates of sleeping with "Russian girls," contracting a sexually transmitted infection, and seeking antibiotics to be given "surreptitiously" to his then-wife, Melinda Gates. Epstein also claimed that Gates pressured him to delete emails linked to these allegations.

The draft emails show Epstein expressing disappointment over Gates ending their relationship after six years of contact. He wrote that he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" and alleged he had been asked to take part in behaviour he described as "morally inappropriate to ethically unsound."

Gates has said he regrets his former association with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Gates has denied any improper conduct and said there was no business relationship between the two men. Melinda Gates has said her decision to divorce Bill Gates was influenced in part by his association with Epstein and his affairs, without providing additional details.

The claims were among hundreds of thousands of pages of documents released by the Justice Department, which also included over 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release followed an extensive review process.

Gates issued a strong denial through his spokesperson: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false," the spokesperson told the Daily Mail. "The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."