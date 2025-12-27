'Just another Witch Hunt': Trump as Justice Deptt releases over 1 mn pages on Jeffrey Epstein

US President Donald Trump has criticised the US Justice Department following the discovery of over one million additional documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The release has reignited political tensions and demands for transparency in the handling of the longstanding investigation into Epstein's criminal activities.

In a post shared on 26 December, Trump framed the focus on Epstein as a politically motivated distraction by Democrats, accusing them of weaponising the investigation to undermine Republican achievements.

"Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found," Trump stated.

"DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax... The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein - Just another Witch Hunt!!!"

The disclosure of the documents marks a significant shift from the Justice Department's July statement, which claimed a thorough review had found no further evidence warranted release. Officials had not previously revealed the existence of such a substantial volume of additional material, escalating frustrations among those demanding full access.

The Justice Department maintains its review is ongoing, stating, "We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible."

However, these assurances have been met with criticism over missed deadlines and compliance issues related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Victims and lawmakers are calling for increased transparency and accountability. Republican Representative Thomas Massie accused the department of illegal redactions and deadline breaches, while Democratic Representative Ro Khanna committed to maintaining pressure for transparency.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the document release as evidence of potential concealment, stating, "A Christmas Eve news dump of ‘a million more files’ only proves what we already know: Trump is engaged in a massive coverup. The question Americans deserve answered is simple: WHAT are they hiding — and WHY?"

Despite these tensions, the White House has defended the Justice Department's conduct. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson remarked, "President Trump has assembled the greatest cabinet in American history, which includes Attorney General Bondi and her team — like Deputy Attorney General Blanche — who are doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda."