Epstein Files bombshell: Donald Trump 'compromised by Israel', claims FBI report

The US Justice Department released over 3 million pages of files related to the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. One allegation against US President Donald Trump in the tranche of documents proved to be a bombshell in particular.

The latest tranche of Epstein Files featured an FBI report suggesting that Trump has been "compromised by Israel". Citing a 'credible' confidential human source, the report alleged that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, wielded disproportionate influence over Trump's organisation and the presidency.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It also claimed that Kushner's family had links to corruption, Russian money flows, and the ultra-Zionist Chabad network. The explosive document further claimed that Kushner's father was previously convicted on financial charges but got a presidential pardon from Trump.

The source claimed that Trump's son-in-law shifted significant Russian money around and failed to properly disclose interests connected to Russian state-linked entities.

The report also claimed that Epstein's lawyer Alan Dershowitz had been "co-opted by Mossad", adding that he used his influence to cultivate wealthy and politically connected students for Israeli intelligence objectives.

A memo included in the FBI report mentions one investment as an area of concern -- Cadre, a real investment platform.

The CHS questioned whether Russian funds were routed into US projects via intermediaries. It also included Trump's past dealings in real estate.

Advertisement

One particular transaction that caught the FBI's eyes was the Beverly Hills mansion transaction wherein Donald Trump bought a property for around $41 million and sold it for $95 million to a shell company with foreign ties.

The deal was flagged as containing "oddities and red flags" that needed to be scrutinised as part of a broader pattern of opaque financial transactions.

It added that the source also suspected that Epstein was similarly leveraged, based on his access to elite institutions as well as global political and financial networks.

Besides Trump, the documents contain references to other powerful figures, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, former British royal Prince Andrew, and a former Obama White House counsel.