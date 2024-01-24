Trouble mounts for INDIA bloc as Nitish Kumar launches veiled attack at Congress: 'Karpoori didn't promote his family'

In what is seen as a veiled attack at Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Karpoori Thakur, who has been given Bharat Ratna, never promoted his family. He also said that the politicians from the state had been demanding Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur for decades but Congress did not accept their demands.

Nitish Kumar, who is part of the INDIA bloc, thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the highest civilian award for two-time chief minister Thakur, who is known for his work for marginalised and downtrodden.

"Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur has been conferred with 'Bharat Ratna'. We had been demanding 'Bharat Ratna' for him since 2007 till 2023 from every government including the previous Congress government and the present government. But they (Congress) had not done so. Now, they gave him a 'Bharat Ratna'. I congratulate the Prime Minister and central government for accepting our demand," Nitish said while speakin in Patna.

The Bihar chief minister's remarks may not be a good sign for the INDIA bloc, which was formed after he initiated talks with different parties like TMC and Congress. Kumar is also credited with bringing together Congress and Mamata Banerjee.

For some time now, Nitish has not been commenting on the INDIA alliance and there is no clarification yet on seat-sharing with the RJD. Last year, he had criticised Congress for delaying seat-sharing talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish's attack on dynastic polictics will not only alarm Congress but also his alliance partner in the state RJD, which is being led by Tejashwi Yadav - son of former Bihar Chief MInister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Earlier today, Congress suffered major setbacks as Aam Aadami Party (AAP) in Punjab and Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal refused to have any seat-sharing with the grand old party. The Congress, which had won two Lok Sabha seats in 2019, was expecting 5 seats but TMC said it will contest on all 42.

Similarily, the AAP has also declared that it will contest on all 13 seats in Punjab.

Nitish's comments have worsened the crisis unfolding in the INDIA bloc. His unscheduled meeting with the Governor has also sparked talks that political winds may change direction in the next few days.

On Tuesday, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi shared a cryptic post, saying "Khela Hobe".

