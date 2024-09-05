Trouble mounts for Puja Khedkar: Dismissed IAS probationer's disability certificate also fake, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police said in its counter affidavit before the Delhi High Court that dismissed and disgraced IAS probationer Puja Khedkar submitted two disability certificates to indicate that she had multiple disabilities. These certificates, as per the investigation, may have been "forged" and "fabricated."

Delhi Police filed a counter affidavit in response to the dismissed IAS probationer's anticipatory bail plea. In her plea, the former trainee IAS officer argued that once selected and appointed as a probationer, the UPSC ceases power to disqualify her candidature.

The affidavit mentioned that Khedkar submitted two separate disability certificates for Civil Services Examination- 2022 and Civil Services Examination- 2023 respectively, India Today reported.

These certificates were allegedly issued by the Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. After verification, the Issuing Medical Authority claimed that the certificate showing locomotor disability, hearing impairment and low vision was not issued as per "Civil Surgeon Office records."

Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra said that there is a high probability that the disability certificate is fake and has been tampered with. Puja Khedkar claimed that she had 47 per cent disability.

In an interview, Khedkar claimed that she has a certificate from a hospital. This certificate confirmed that she ruptured her old anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and that her left knee is unstable. In order to get disability-based reservation in the UPSC, it is necessary to have 40 per cent disability.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear the case today. Khedkar used this disability certificate to get special concessions for getting selected in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Due to these special concessions, she passed the exam despite getting less marks in the UPSC exam. Khedkar secured 841 All India Rank (AIR) in UPSC. This, however, is the second status report submitted by the police to the Delhi High Court.

In its first affidavit, the Delhi Police said that Puja Khedkar wasn't entitled to benefits under the OBC and non-creamy layer reservation. The agency also claimed a well-planned conspiracy was hatched to help her misrepresent information in her civil services exam application.

The disgraced IAS trainee, who was stripped of her role for allegedly misusing her power, has challenged her disqualification. On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's provisional candidature and barred her from appearing in any future exams or selections.