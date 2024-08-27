Trouble mounts for Sandip Ghosh: After CBI, ED to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for alleged financial irregularities when he was the principal. The ED's FIR has been registered on the basis of the FIR filed by the CBI, India Today reported.

The CBI on Saturday named Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the FIR in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the institution.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday on the basis of a written complaint by Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department.

The central agency has slapped Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018).

Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) covers unlawful acceptance of gratification by a public servant. The cases together account for cognisable offences and are non-bailable in nature, newswire PTI reported citing a senior Calcutta High Court lawyer.

Sandip Ghosh was the principal of the state-run medical facility from February 2021 to September 2023.

He was transferred from the state-run medical facility in October last year but returned to the position within a month. After his return, he held his position at the hospital till the day the 31-year-old doctor was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall.

Following the incident, Ghosh was removed from his post and reinstated in the same position at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital within hours by the state government.

Apart from Ghosh, the federal sleuths have also registered cases against one M/s Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jorehat, Banipur, Howrah, M/s Eshan Cafe of 4/1, H/1, JK Ghosh Road, Belgachhia, Kolkata and one M/s Khama Louha.

The FIR was filed days after the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the probe from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The order was issued following a petition by RG Kar Hospital's former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali. Ali requested a probe by the ED into the financial irregularities at the institution.

In his plea before the High Court, Ali accused Ghosh of illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste and passing tenders against the commission paid by medicine and medical equipment suppliers. He also alleged that students were pressurised to pay between Rs 5-8 lakh to pass the exams.

(With India Today, agency inputs)