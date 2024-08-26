Kolkata rape-murder: CBI summons Sandip Ghosh for another round of polygraph test

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has once again called former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh for another round of polygraph test. First round of test was done on Saturday but it could not be completed. Today again, he has been called along with one more person.

On Sunday, lie detection test was performed on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The test was conducted at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged.

India Today reported that Roy confessed to the crime during interrogation. During questioning, the main accused detailed his movements on the night of the crime, admitting to visiting two red light areas in the city but not having sex. He also confessed to molesting a woman in the street, an act that was captured on surveillance cameras. Additionally, Roy revealed that he had a video call with his girlfriend and asked her for nude photos.

CBI sources said the presence of Roy and his friend at all the locations mentioned was established through their call data records (CDRs). A significant amount of pornographic content was found on Roy’s mobile phone, including incest videos depicting sexual acts between siblings, sources told India Today.