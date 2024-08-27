Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: WB secretariat turned into fortress ahead of 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests; Centre calls out Mamata -- top points to know

Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, has been turned into a fortress as around 6,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed after a planned protest march by a student outfit -- Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj. The student outfit will demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Two huge rallies will be organised from College Square in Kolkata and Santraganchi in Howrah. These rallies are expected to begin from 1pm on Tuesday. The distance from College Square to Nabanna is 10 kms whereas the distance from Santraganchi to Nabanna is around 3 kms, India Today reported.
RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case: Top points to know so far
- In the wake of student protests, the Kolkata Police has deployed three-layered security for the Nabanna Abhijan protest called by the students. The police has installed barricades at 19 points whereas 5 aluminium barricades have been installed at other points.
- Kolkata Police, Howrah City Police, combat forces, Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and water cannons have also been deployed to tackle any chaos during the students' protest.
- The West Bengal Police on Monday said that the protest was 'illegal' and they didn't receive any permission for holding a march towards Nabanna.
- West Bengal additional director general and inspector-general of police (law and order) Manoj Verma said that the police has inputs to suggest that the organisers want to create chaos so the police takes action on them and they can take advantage of it.
- Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar questioned the state police for terming the protests as 'illegal'. He said that the students announced the rally through a press conference, indicating that the police knew about it.
- Majumdar further said that this is not a BJP movement but the party backs it nonetheless. He also met the victim's family members.
- After his meeting with the victim's family members, Majumdar claimed that the crime scene has been tampered with and evidence destroyed.
- Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday called out the Mamata Banerjee government for its failure to implement critical safety measures for women and girls.
- Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi criticised the state government for not starting the remaining 11 fast-track courts despite more than 48,000 rape and POCSO cases being pending trial.
- On August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar hall of the state-run medical facility. A day later, Sanjay Roy was arrested the next day in connection with the case and is now in judicial custody.
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe in the case on the Calcutta High Court's direction, conducted a polygraph test on Roy on Sunday.