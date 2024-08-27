Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: WB secretariat turned into fortress ahead of 'Nabanna Abhijan' protests; Centre calls out Mamata -- top points to know

Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, has been turned into a fortress as around 6,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed after a planned protest march by a student outfit -- Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj. The student outfit will demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two huge rallies will be organised from College Square in Kolkata and Santraganchi in Howrah. These rallies are expected to begin from 1pm on Tuesday. The distance from College Square to Nabanna is 10 kms whereas the distance from Santraganchi to Nabanna is around 3 kms, India Today reported.

