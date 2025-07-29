Trump claimed credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire mediation 20 times from May 10 to July 28. Here's what he said each time

During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's claims on mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Singh said there was pressure on India to end Operation Sindoor.

In an ultimatum to Islamabad, he said that the operation would be resumed again if Pakistan indulges in any misadventures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

From May 10 to July 28 this year, Trump has claimed credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire mediation 20 times. That's right -- the POTUS has tried everything from 'we stopped a nuclear conflict' to claiming that he raked up trade to mediate a ceasefire between the two nations.

Here's a list of statements by the US President on the India-Pakistan conflict so far:

1. 10 May: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE."

2. 11 May: “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

Advertisement

3. 12 May: “We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war.”

4. 13 May: “…My administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan. I used trade to a large extent… And they both have very powerful leaders, strong leaders.”

5. 14 May: “We convinced them... Let's go and make trade deals. If we can make trade deals, we like that much better than nuclear weapons.”

6. 15 May: “We talked to them about trade. Let's do trade instead of war. Pakistan was very happy with that and India was very happy with that… They’ve been fighting for about a 1000 years. I said I could settle that up.”

Advertisement

7. 17 May: “Those are major nuclear powers… It was getting deeper and more missiles. Everyone was stronger. Where the next one 's going to be, you know what? The N word. I think they were very close… I said we’re going to talk about trade. We're going to do a lot of trade.”

8. 22 May: “If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India — we settled that whole thing. I settled it through trade. We're doing a big deal with India. We're doing a big deal with Pakistan.”

9. 30 May: “We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster. We talk trade... We can't trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons.”

10. 31 May: “We were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed through bullets. You know, normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. We had a very nasty potential war going on between Pakistan and India.”

11. 06 June: “We solved a big problem, a nuclear problem potentially with India and Pakistan. I talked about trade and said, we are not doing trade if you guys are going to be throwing bombs at each other. They both stopped.”

Advertisement

12. 18 June: “Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war.”

13. 21 June: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan.”

14. 25 June: “India and Pakistan...I ended that with a series of phone calls on trade. I said if you're going to go fighting each other, we're not doing any trade deal. They said: I want to do the trade deal. We stopped the nuclear war."

15. 27 June: “India and Pakistan. That was going to be maybe nuclear… I said to Scott and Howard: cancel all deals with India and Pakistan. They're not trading with us because they're in a war.”

16. 08 July: “Very, very big one was India and Pakistan. We stopped that over trade. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage.”

17. 15 July: “India and Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week. I said, we ' re not going to talk to you about trade unless you get this thing settled. And they did.”

Advertisement

18. 19 July: “Planes were being shot out of there. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries. India and Pakistan were going at it… and we got it solved through trade. We said: you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons.”

19. 26 July: “It (Cambodia-Thailand conflict) very much reminds me of the conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”

20. 28 July: “We do a lot of trade with Thailand and Cambodia. Yet I'm reading that they're killing each other... I say this should be an easy one for me because I settled India and Pakistan... If I can use trade to do that, then it's my honour."