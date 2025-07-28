Jaishankar sets the record straight: 'No PM-Trump call between April 22–June 17'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha on Monday that there was no phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump during the critical weeks following the Pahalgam terror attack-refuting repeated claims that the US used trade leverage to prevent war between India and Pakistan.

"Between April 22 and June 17, there was no call between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi," Jaishankar stated firmly in the House. His remarks addressed speculation about American involvement during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the terror strike.

He also dismissed Trump's earlier assertions that trade discussions had been used to de-escalate tensions. "At no point during discussions between India and the US, amid the conflict with Pakistan, was there any linkage to trade," Jaishankar said.

Recounting the events leading up to the June 17 ceasefire, Jaishankar revealed that the US had issued a warning about Pakistan’s possible escalation. "US Vice President JD Vance had called Prime Minister Modi, warning him of a massive attack from Pakistan - to which Modi replied that India would respond even more strongly," he said.

He confirmed that India successfully foiled Pakistani attacks on May 9 and 10, and that multiple countries reached out to New Delhi on May 10, indicating that Pakistan was ready for a ceasefire. Jaishankar clarified that India was willing to consider such proposals only through official military channels. "India made it clear to all countries that it would only consider ceasefire talks from Pakistan if they came through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) channel," he said.

As Jaishankar presented the government's account, Opposition MPs protested his dismissal of Trump's claim about trade diplomacy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, accusing the Opposition of undermining their own government’s credibility.

"I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister. I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House. This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years," Shah said.

