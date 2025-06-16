Trump mulls further travel ban on 36 countries including Bhutan, Syria, Cambodia, Egypt

After banning the entry of citizens of 12 countries into the US earlier this month, the Trump administration is planning to add another 36 countries to the list. There are a number of reasons for the addition of these countries, including visa and passport-related issues as well as security issues. The Trump administration had cited “national security threats” when drawing up the earlier list of 12 countries.

The newly impacted countries could be: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

In an internal diplomatic cable signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department outlined a dozen concerns and sought corrective action from the concerned countries. Unless these nations met the necessary requirements and benchmarks within the next 60 days, they would be included in the travel ban list. "The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days," the cable sent out over the weekend said.

While not all these reasons pertain to every country in the list, the State Department has raised concerns over the lack of a competent or cooperative government in some of these countries. The inability of the countries to produce reliable identity documents, “questionable security” of the country’s passport, non-cooperation in facilitating the removal of its nations from the US who were ordered to be removed, the citizens overstaying the period the US visa was granted for, involvement in acts of terrorism in the US, and antisemitic or anti-American activity.

"We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws," a senior State Department official said to Reuters. "The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," the official said.

In its earlier order the US administration had issued a travel ban for Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, with partial restrictions on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.