'Trump's new unilateralism will not succeed': Ex-Foreign Secretary hits back at US tariffs

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Monday said US President Donald Trump's confrontational economic and foreign policy approach will only reinforce India's commitment to strategic autonomy.

"In fact, Trump's bullying approach will strengthen the rationale for preserving India's strategic autonomy. India will resist Trump's excesses. U.S. relationship is very important to India but so is the India relationship important to the U.S. on any rational consideration. Tariffs and access to the U.S. market is no doubt a weapon but it will get blunted over time,” Sibal wrote on X.

He added, "The earlier unilateral phase of U.S. foreign policy ended in a disaster. Trump's new unilateralism will not succeed either."

Sibal clarified India's policy approach as one of "multi-alignment," not alliance. "Multi-alignment merely means friendship and engagement with all, not allying with anyone. It is an alignment of interests and on specific issues," he wrote.

He also cautioned against overestimating the role of personal rapport in diplomacy. "As for personal chemistry, it helps but is not central to diplomacy. Our policy understand this. They are not novices. Personal chemistry eases communication but in any process-driven decision making national interest prevails. Modi established a good rapport with Xi Jinping with two informal summits but the core issues remain."

Sibal's post followed comments by Tenzing Lamsang, Editor of The Bhutanese, who said the current state of U.S.-India ties shows the "limits of India's strategic autonomy/multi alignment, the challenge of dealing with a transactional U.S. President and wrong assumptions that personal chemistry or political ideology alignment is diplomacy."

The debate comes at a time of mounting tensions between New Delhi and Washington. Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance defended the measures on Sunday, calling them "aggressive economic leverage" meant to pressure Russia.

The U.S. has accused India of funding Moscow's war in Ukraine through its oil purchases, while India has rejected the charge. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said, "It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it."