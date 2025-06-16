‘Turkey is likely to view…’ Brahma Chellaney on Ankara’s takeaway from PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus is likely to be perceived as a sign by Ankara of India’s proximity with its regional rivals, including Nicosia, said noted geostrategist Brahma Chellaney. This assessment of PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus comes on the back of two broad contexts: Turkey’s backing of Islamabad during the India-Pakistan conflict, and Ankara and Nicosia’s strained relations.

“Turkey is likely to view Modi’s visit to gas-rich Cyprus as a signal of India deepening ties with Ankara’s regional rivals, including Greece, Armenia and Egypt. Yet, unlike Turkey’s strategic and military nexus with Pakistan, Cyprus has long stood by India, including backing its bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council,” he said.

“Set to assume the EU Council presidency next year, Cyprus is a pivotal link in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). India’s engagement could enhance Cyprus’s role in energy diplomacy while expanding New Delhi’s footprint in the Mediterranean and reinforcing the Mediterranean coalition opposing Turkish expansionism,” said Chellaney.

Additionally, PM Modi described Cyprus as a "reliable partner" for India and has only signalled the strengthening of bilateral cooperation. Modi participated in a business roundtable with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, marking the first leg of his three-nation tour.

He noted that Cyprus has been a dependable partner for India for a long time. Modi also pointed out that after 23 years, an Indian prime minister has visited Cyprus, reflecting the importance of economic stakeholders in India-Cyprus ties.

Modi also referred to Cyprus as a famous tourist destination and mentioned that India is focusing on destination development and management. This is of particular note as tourist influx from India to Turkey had taken a hit after Ankara’s backing of Islamabad. The Indian internet called for boycotting of Turkey as a travel destination, as well as Turkish products and services. The Indian government also revoked security clearance for Turkish ground service provider Celebi citing national security concerns.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between National Payments Corporation of India and Eurobank of Cyprus to introduce Unified Payments Interface services in Cyprus, as well as between NSE International Exchange Gift City and the Cyprus Stock Exchange to enable cross-border flows.