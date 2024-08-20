Two 3-year-old girls assaulted in Thane school; protests erupt, CM Eknath Shinde assures fast-track probe

Two three-year-old girls in a pre-primary class at a co-ed school in Maharashtra's Thane District were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male cleaning staffer in the girls' toilet. The police have filed a case and arrested the accused. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured to fast-track the case and stated that a special probe team has been formed to investigate.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by top police officer Arti Singh to probe an incident of assault. The assault occurred on August 12-13. The incident came to light after the girls refused to go to school out of fear. When their parents inquired, they revealed that they had been sexually assaulted at the school. The court has sent the accused, Akshay Shinde, to three days of police remand.

The parents of the girls filed a complaint on Friday night, after which the police arrested the accused. During the investigation, the school administration informed the police that the CCTV cameras were not working on the day of the incident.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told news agency ANI, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be operational in each school. We will appoint a committee based on the Vishaka committee in schools as well. We will fast-track this case and give the strictest punishment to the accused. The school principal, the class teacher and 2 assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice. A woman senior PI who delayed registering a case should be suspended."

Meanwhile, protestors halted local trains at Badlapur railway station, leading to widespread demonstrations in the area. The blockade has been ongoing for six hours. Shops and establishments in Badlapur were closed on Tuesday as part of the protest. The school where the alleged sexual assault occurred was also shut down.

Local political leaders and supporters joined the demonstration. The police arrested protestors for stone pelting outside the school. Parents, along with local residents, rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint about the sexual assault of their children. Senior police inspector Shubhada Shitole allegedly delayed the case despite it being a POCSO case, leading to her immediate transfer.

The school administration has suspended the principal, the class teacher, and the staff responsible for transporting the children.