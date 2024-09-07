scorecardresearch
Two coaches of Somnath Express derail in MP's Jabalpur, no casualties reported

According to officials from the West Central Railway, the train, which was travelling from Indore, was moving at a slow speed when the derailment occurred at approximately 5:50 AM

Somnath Express derailed Somnath Express derailed

Two coaches of the Somnath Express derailed early morning on Saturday while it was about to reach the Jabalpur railway station. According to the reports, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries among the passengers onboard.

According to officials from the West Central Railway, the train, which was travelling from Indore, was moving at a slow speed when the derailment occurred at approximately 5:50 AM. The affected coaches derailed about 150 meters away from platform number 6.

Harshit Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, confirmed that all passengers aboard the train were safe and have now returned to their homes. The railway authorities are currently investigating the cause of the derailment.

This is a developing story. More details 
 

Published on: Sep 07, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
